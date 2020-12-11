Wild Adventures Christmas kicks off with a COVID-safe Santa

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park kicks off Christmas celebrations this Saturday with over one million lights, a five-story animated Christmas tree, and a COVID-safe visit with Santa.
“Right here, where I am standing, this is where Santa will be. This is his office, and right in front of me on the other side of this window is a bench where children and families can come. They sit on the bench and they can talk directly to Santa and share their Christmas wishes and get their photos taken,” said Adam Floyd, the marketing communications manager for the park.
This season... no more sitting on Santa’s lap or next to him. Unless it’s 6 feet apart or behind a window, in this case.
Floyd tells us when they began planning for the Christmas season, one of the most important things they wanted to still do for the kids was their sit-down with Santa.
It was their biggest challenge, but they came up with this solution.
The facility department and maintenance team built this workshop for Santa.
Families will be able to visit his Valdosta workshop and interact with Santa himself or his elf through the window.
“Our Wild Adventures Christmas event is very important to us and it’s important to a lot of families in the area. This is where people celebrate Christmas and South Georgia and North Florida, so we wanted to make sure that it was as safe as possible.”
Wild Adventures Christmas will also feature over one million Christmas lights and one of the largest Christmas trees in the South.
New this year, is also an 18-foot Jukebox Christmas Tree decorated with lights controlled by artificial intelligence and that dance to songs chosen by guests.
