Weekend rain likely

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This week wrapped up on a really nice note. Lots of sunshine as highs topped upper 60s low 70s. Tonight increasing clouds and not as cold as temperatures drop into the upper 40s. Saturday mostly cloudy and dry until a cold front moves east with showers late evening into early Sunday. A second round of rain arrives Sunday night into Monday morning. That comes with cooler air which drops temperatures to and slightly below average.