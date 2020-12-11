‘We are now at a level not seen since early September’: Phoebe health system seeing hospitalized COVID-19 patients increase

“We are anxiously awaiting our first shipment and are prepared to begin putting shots in arms right away, focusing initially on healthcare workers at highest risk of exposure to the virus,” Steiner said. “The City of Albany’s mask ordinance was reinstituted this week, and we encourage everyone to follow it. We may be in for some difficult weeks ahead, but together, we can minimize the impact and make it through what we hope will be the final surge of COVID-19 infections.”