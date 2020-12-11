‘We are now at a level not seen since early September’: Phoebe health system seeing hospitalized COVID-19 patients increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe hospital system’s top official said the COVID-19 surge that began in much of the country is now in Southwest Georgia.
“Our number of hospitalized patients has increased significantly over the last two and a half weeks, jumping by 40 percent systemwide in last week alone,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO and president. “We are now at a level not seen since early September.”
On Friday, Phoebe released its latest COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 59
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 1,454
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 171
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 44
Steiner said Phoebe will be among the first in Georgia to get and administer COVID-19 vaccines.
“We are anxiously awaiting our first shipment and are prepared to begin putting shots in arms right away, focusing initially on healthcare workers at highest risk of exposure to the virus,” Steiner said. “The City of Albany’s mask ordinance was reinstituted this week, and we encourage everyone to follow it. We may be in for some difficult weeks ahead, but together, we can minimize the impact and make it through what we hope will be the final surge of COVID-19 infections.”
