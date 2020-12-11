Valdosta residents arrested in Homerville after drug investigation

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, two Valdosta residents were arrested by the Homerville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division after a narcotics investigation that started in Lowndes County, according to Homerville police.
During the investigation, investigators said they were able to establish that the drugs had been purchased in Valdosta and were going to be delivered to Waycross.
Michieal Anthony Sherman, 29, and Jayla Emonni Jenkins, 19, were both charged with:
- Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute
- Possession of a schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of drug-related objects.
