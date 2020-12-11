Thomasville restaurant employees donate tips to ‘Shop With a Cop’

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville Police Department’s “Shop with a Cop” event just received a donation to give back to families this Christmas.
Mom and Dad’s Italian Restaurant donated more than $700 to the police department for this yearly program.
The owner of the Restaurant, Danilo Pistelli, said the idea to donate the money came from his employees.
Each took a percentage of their tips to go towards a fund, that they ultimately wanted to give back to the community.
”It was unsolicited and it was totally their idea, which I thought was pretty special. The kids can have a decent Christmas,” said Pistelli.
“It means a lot that the community will come to us in order to distribute their donations. They know that we’re out there in the community, we’re interacting with the people, we’ll get it to where the people that need it the most have it,” said Corporal Crystal Parker.
Pistelli said whatever his employees gave, the restaurant was able to match that amount.
The police department will use the donation to give a child something from Walmart and the parent a turkey.
