Therapy service offers new programs, holds re-grand opening

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A therapy service in Thomasville just held their re-grand opening.
The business moved to a new facility and is offering new services.
Founder of Step N’ Stones Tinika Dismuke said she was inspired to meet a greater need for children and families in Southwest Georgia.
After realizing the need for additional services for children on the autism spectrum, Dismuke decided to put all of her services in one place, alleviating the un-needed stress on parents having to go to multiple locations.
A speech-language pathologist at Step N’ Stones since 2008, Amelia Parker said it’s great seeing the humble beginnings they came from to where they are now.
“Being able to have an office like this here in South Georgia, a lot of times people have to go to North Georgia or North Florida to get these services. It is an awesome feat to do,” said Parker.
Applied behavior analysis, holistic mental health, and occupational therapy services are just a few of the new services they offer to children and families.
Dana Tindell is an occupational therapist, starting out at Step N’ Stones this year.
“So far it’s been a lot of fun. We’ve been working with kids on their fine motor skills, sensory issues, and things like that. The kids are having a lot of fun also,” said Tindell.
For the last 17 years, Tindell has mainly worked in geriatrics and is now taking the leap with Step N’ Stones to work with children and introduce their new service.
“Changing over to pediatrics has been an experience, but it’s been real enjoyable, and I’m looking forward to learning more,” said Tindell.
Another one of their new hires, MeMe Jones, is an office assistant and former student of Dismuke.
“And you really enjoy working with the kids. She helps us to keep the kids on track,” said Jones and Dismuke.
Bringing in new faces and new programs to serve the community, Parker says this is just the beginning again for Step N’ Stones.
