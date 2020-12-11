Sunnyland Farms recognized by state for entering new international markets

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Sunnyland Farms is being recognized as one of Georgia’s 2020 GLOBE Award recipients.
The Albany-based company is one of 31 companies highlighted in the program.
Sunnyland Farms was able to get an exciting award this year, recognizing their hard work.
The farms have been delivering nuts, cakes, candies, and chocolate since 1948.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development is recognizing them as Exporter of the Year for a mid-size company.
The 2020 GLOBE Award is a program that highlights companies who entered new international markets in the previous year.
“We’ve got a really good team here, and we always have, so we always kind of say that our team is kind of capable of anything. We’ve seen a lot of challenges in the past couple of years with Hurricane Michael, and so we’ve got a great team that gets the product out and we’ve been working with some good customers, so we kind of just push through with a lot of other businesses and we’re pretty happy with being recognized,” said Alex Willson, Chief Operating Officer.
The Department of Economic Development says GLOBE winners from 17 counties across the state collectively entered 75 new international markets.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.