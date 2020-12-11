Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office, GBI investigate shooting

DESOTO, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been airlifted after a shooting on Friday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies, along with first responders, said they responded to a call regarding shots fired in the area of Mitchell Street in Desoto around 6:28 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the lower side. He has been airlifted to another location and was stable and alert at the time, according to law enforcement.
The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are actively investigating the incident and are questioning people of interest, along with several witnesses.
No suspects have been arrested at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story and WALB News 10 will continue to provide updates as more information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.