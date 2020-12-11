Some Lee Co. students to continue virtual learning into next week

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Some Lee County students will continue virtual learning into next week amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the Lee County School System.
“Our number of positive cases and quarantine are at unprecedented levels for the school system,” Dr. Jason Miller, Lee County School superintendent, said in a letter to parents.
Lee County students in grades 6-12 will do virtual learning from Dec.14-18. Pre-K through fifth grade students will continue with in-person learning Dec. 14-18. Miller said if parents of students in those grades do not feel comfortable sending their kids to school, they can opt to keep them at home.
As of Friday morning, the school system said they have 26 cases and 618 students and staff in quarantine.
Read the full letter below:
