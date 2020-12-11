Quarterfinals: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Friday night features the season’s biggest rematch, two teams that met in the title game in 2019 meeting again for the third time in the quarterfinals. Crisp County is welcoming Cedar Grove to the Cougars Den, looking for their first win against the Saints. A history-making season is on the line for the Cougars, a chance to clinch the program’s first-ever state title.
Paige Dauer and Kyle Logan will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- Cedar Grove @ Crisp County
GHSA:
- Lowndes @ Milton
- Colquitt County @ Norcross
- Valdosta @ Carollton
- Lee County @ River Ridge
- Coffee @ Calhoun
- Bainbridge @ Cedartown
- Thomasville @ Callaway
- Fitzgerald @ Fannin County
- Clinch County @ Lincoln County
- Irwin County @ Commerce County
- Wash. Wilkes @ Brooks County
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.