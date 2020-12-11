Quarterfinals: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - Friday night features the season’s biggest rematch, two teams that met in the title game in 2019 meeting again for the third time in the quarterfinals. Crisp County is welcoming Cedar Grove to the Cougars Den, looking for their first win against the Saints. A history-making season is on the line for the Cougars, a chance to clinch the program’s first-ever state title.