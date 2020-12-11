Officials: Lowndes Co. seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases, according to the South Health District.
Health officials said the increase began in October and “has not slowed since that time.”
Currently, there is a total of 5,350 cases in Lowndes County. This is a 760 case increase from Nov. 11 and a 1,325 case increase since Oct. 11, according to the South Health District.
Lowndes County’s percent positive between Dec. 5-11 is between 14-18 percent, which the health agency said is an increase of 7-10 percent from the same time frame two months prior.
“We are extremely concerned at the continuing increase in cases in Lowndes County. This increase is substantial and should serve as a serious reminder to everyone that COVID is very present in our communities,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “While we understand that a vaccine seems to be close, that does not mean that residents should stop taking precautions, such as wearing a mask and social distancing. Practicing these precautions is especially important as we approach Christmas.”
Officials said the total number of cases across the South Health District is 12,224. This shows an increase of 1,884 cases since Nov. 11 and 2,942 since Oct. 11, according to the South Health District.
Free COVID-19 testing continues to be available in all 10 counties across the South Health District.
The South Health District includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift and Turner counties.
