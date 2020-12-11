Officials: Lowndes Co. seeing increase in COVID-19 cases

“We are extremely concerned at the continuing increase in cases in Lowndes County. This increase is substantial and should serve as a serious reminder to everyone that COVID is very present in our communities,” Dr. William Grow, district health director, said. “While we understand that a vaccine seems to be close, that does not mean that residents should stop taking precautions, such as wearing a mask and social distancing. Practicing these precautions is especially important as we approach Christmas.”