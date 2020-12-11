3 indicted in July Albany murder case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Three people have been indicted in the July shooting death of 21-year-old Brykia Washington on West Gordon Avenue in Albany.
On Tuesday, July 28, Albany police responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of West Gordon Avenue.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said when officers arrived, they found Washington and Ta’Tavius Hawkins, 27, inside a silver Chevrolet Malibu with several bullet holes.
APD said Hawkins was shot several times and Washington was dead from several gunshot wounds.
In the documents from the Superior Court of Dougherty County that WALB News 10 received Friday, Quintavious Hawkins, Xavier McLain and Aukievah Thomas were all indicted for felony murder, malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
Thomas was also indicted for conspiracy to commit murder.
Below is a copy of the indictments. Some information has been redacted.
