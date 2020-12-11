12 indicted in connection to May homicide in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Dougherty County Superior Court indicted 12 people in connection to the homicide of Jaylin Stanford, 16, on May 6, according to Dougherty County District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Stanford was shot in the 1900 block of Meadow Drive near Turner Field Road. When police arrived at the scene, they said they found a car that was shot multiple times. Stanford was found dead inside.
Several members of the Purp Gang, a criminal street gang, were involved in the incident, according to an indictment from the district attorney’s office.
The following people have been charged and indicted on 14 counts:
Counts 1-3: violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; Count 4: malice murder; Count 5: felony murder; Counts 6-10: aggravated assault
- Rentavious Unterrious Lewis
- Demitri Dequan Lumpkin
- Martez Ulysses Thomas
- Cortez Antonio Oats, Jr.
- Erek Cowan Bradley
Count 11: obstruction of an officer
- Donnell Tyneal Kendricks
Count 12: violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act; Count 13: malice murder
- Bobby Marquise Williams
- Jalen Latrel Young
- Miquel Riccardo Barber
- Roderick Terron Freeman, Jr.
Count 14: hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal
- Yasmine Nichole Williams
- Brianna Janae Bryant
The full indictment can be read here:
