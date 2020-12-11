11 indicted in connection to April Albany homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Eleven people were indicted in connection to an Albany homicide that happened in April, according to a copy of the indictment.
The indictment handed down 26 counts in connection to the death of Johnny Wright III, who was the first 2020 Albany homicide victim.
Those indicted and their charges were:
- Tekoa Kohn, Geno Johnson, Shadtavis Nesbitt, Laborris Buchanan, Jontavious Williams, Shaniyah Nix and Marquavious Mason were indicted on several counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
- Charles Laurice Bryant and Johnny Williams were indicted on two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
- Cameron Charles Bryant was indicted on theft by receiving stolen property.
- Jermarion Walden was indicted on giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Read the full indictment below:
*Some names have been redacted.
