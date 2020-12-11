Georgia Cotton Commission donates socks to area shelters

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Cotton farmers donated some home-grown gifts to South Georgia shelters this week.
Farmers with the Georgia Cotton Commission stopped at Albany Rescue Mission to donate a cold-weather necessity — socks.
And their good deeds don’t stop in the Good Life City.
On Thursday, the commission also delivered socks to Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, or “LAMP,” in Valdosta.
The group said they wanted to ensure the items helped the homeless in the area.
In total, they donated over 1,200 socks
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.