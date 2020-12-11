GDOT: Detours set for railroad replacement in Colquitt Co.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced US 319/State Route (SR) 35 South will detour next week when the road closes for replacement of the railroad crossing near Indian Lake Drive.
The road is scheduled to close on Monday and will reopen on Friday, Dec. 18.
The northbound detour will begin at the intersection of SR 35 and SR 33 in Moultrie. The southbound detour will begin at SR 35 and SR 520 in Tifton.
Detour directions for northbound traffic:
Go northwest on SR 33. Stay on SR 33 where it intersects with SR 133. Turn right in Sylvester to go east on SR 520. The northbound detour will end at the intersection of SR 35 in Tifton.
Detour directions for southbound traffic:
Go west on SR 520 in Tifton. Turn left in Sylvester onto SR 33. Stay on SR 33 where it intersections with SR 133. The southbound detour will end at SR 35.
