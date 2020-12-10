VSU International students help bring culture, diversity to Azalea City

“International students can also help domestic students. I see students in my office who come to me and say ‘I met an international student from Germany, or Columbia or South Korea, now I want to learn the Korean language, I want to go to Korea, I want to go to Germany. So, not only do we host international students and help them get an education and learn about us, but they are also teaching us and American students about the world. So, they are opening up the world to our students, " said Irina McClellan, assistant director of the center for international programs.