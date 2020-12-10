Tracking rain for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Another delightful fall day with abundant sunshine and milder upper 60s low 70s Thursday. Tonight chilly low 40s with areas of dense fog. Visibility less than a 1/4 mile in some areas early Friday. Allow extra time, use low beam lights and slow down. Otherwise sunshine and more warmth as highs top low 70s.
Into the weekend increasing clouds with isolated showers moving in Saturday evening into early Sunday. Briefly dry before the next round of rain Sunday evening into Monday morning. As a cold front slides east drier and colder air filters in which drops highs into the 50s and low into the 30s. One more round of rain Wednesday then drier and the rest of the week.
