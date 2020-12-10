Thomasville to replace lift stations

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A critical part of Thomasville’s water sewer system will be replaced soon.
Lift stations are usually in a low area where sewage can no longer be carried by gravity.
The city said replacing the lift stations is a part of an initiative to give customers more reliability and high performance.
This replacement will change out the flooded suction pumps with submersible pumps. These are more efficient and safer with modern technology.
“When you carry sewage by gravity, you can only carry it so far until you get to a low area. The lift station itself allows us to collect the sewer, and then we usually pump to the next point where we can release back into a gravity system,” explained City Engineer Wayne Newsome.
Both lift stations are located on Pinetree Boulevard.
The replacement will begin in January.
