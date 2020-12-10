Thomasville Police Dept., Thomas Grady Service Center foster partnership with art

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - People at the Thomas Grady Service Center received some special attention from the Thomasville Police Department (TPD) this week.
The center helps people with disabilities receive the best opportunities possible.
It’s the one year anniversary of a relationship between the center and TPD.
“We wanted the police department to meet this population before they met them in a setting that was not so pleasing,” said Thomas Grady Service Center Director Naomi Stuart.
People at the service center went out with the department to shop last year, establishing relationships that Stuart said changed minds so people know they’re here to serve the community.
Stuart said having these two days of arts and crafts with the department is needed as they continue to connect people with the community.
“People are known by name so that they are able to support people when they are out in the community, and for whatever reason, they may not make the best choices, they’ll know who they’re talking to,” said Stuart.
“I was so happy that I had painted pictures, like, I’m an artist, draw all kinds of things and build houses. They helped us create our own project and activities,” said participant Otis Maffett.
People like Maffett want to thank the police department for fostering this relationship with them and helping build on his artistic skills.
Public Information Officer Cpl. Crystal Parker said it was fun to see their creativity.
“This week has just been awesome. I think everybody enjoyed themselves and we’ve got some really talented artists in here. Along the way, they got to spend some time with some police officers so that they can learn that they can trust us and that we’re someone to go to as a friend if they need help or something,” said Parker.
They also talked about safety topics like keeping an eye on your wallet and purse.
Parker and Stuart both hope to continue this strong relationship.
Just as the department appreciates them offering these enrichment activities, the people there appreciate the opportunity as well.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.