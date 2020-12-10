GBI: 4 shot in Tifton shooting

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A shooting is under investigation out of Tifton, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).
The agency said the shooting happened on 17 1/2 Street.
Four people were shot and taken to various hospitals, according to the GBI.
Matt Wilson Elementary School was placed on a soft lockdown after an incident happened in the neighborhood near the school, according to Tift County Schools. The school system said system security personnel are working with law enforcement and have determined that there is no threat to the safety and security of the students and staff.
Where the shooting happened is near the elementary school.
The GBI said it is assisting the Tift County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
WALB has reached out to law enforcement officials to learn more about the shooting.
This is a developing story. WALB has a reporter following up on the investigation and we continue to update as more information comes in.
