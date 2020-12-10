PCOM South Ga. student nominated for prestigious award

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - One student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) South Georgia said she’s still speechless after she was nominated for an exciting award.
Sadie Daugereaux has been nominated for Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Student of the Year at her school.
As the school in Moultrie has been around for just over a year, she’s honored students have seen her leadership skills in a short amount of time.
Daugereaux said her passion for medicine began after she was in an accident with her late father. She said she was able to see what truly makes a good doctor.
”The not so good doctors weren’t necessarily the ones that didn’t have the right diagnosis or anything like that, but they were the ones that didn’t treat my family, specifically my father. One of the things I love about osteopathy is that we are trained to look at each individual as an actual person,” said Daugereaux.
Daugereaux said she’s grateful this nomination will help her continue to serve.
The national winner will be announced in April.
