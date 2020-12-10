$6 million Love’s truck stop coming to Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A $6 million business construction project is underway in East Albany.
A Love’s Truck Stop is being built, promising to bring jobs and economic growth with it.
“It will really be a great revenue tax base for Dougherty County and for the City of Albany,” said Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard.
The several-dozen acre property sits at the corner of Turner Field Road and Clark Avenue, adjacent to the US 19 Albany Bypass, and about a mile from GA Highway 300, and the primary truck stop in the area, the Pilot Truck Center.
City leaders hope the new multi-million dollar Love’s Truck top will help bring in other businesses and restaurants to the area.
“We was not aware of it until there were some inquires this year, they asked about this,” said Howard.
Howard guesses the new station could bring 20 to 40 jobs once it’s open. He believes the location was picked for the benefit of truckers traveling through Highway 82.
Howard said the location would be an easy in and out spot for truckers and travelers, but that means road construction at the intersection is coming soon.
“I would say at the beginning of the year they should come out and start marking,” Howard told WALB News 10.
Howard said it’s possible the store could open in June.
