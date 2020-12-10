‘Everyone in the room was part of history’: Valdosta Mayor attends COVID vaccine summit in D.C.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia Mayor was one of about 20 people invited to the COVID-19 Vaccine Summit Tuesday in Washington D.C.
Valdosta’s Mayor Scott James Matheson is back from the trip. He said he’s honored to have been part of history and proud to be have been able to represent Valdosta in D.C.
“Listen, I was blown away. When you hear what it took, you really think it’s like putting a man on the moon. When you hear how many people, from the public and private sector, came together on this, and they were all honored,” said Matheson.
Matheson said he got a surprise invite from Wiliam Crozer, who is from Thomasville and works at the White House.
“Originally, we thought it was about 40 people, elected officials around the country but it turned out to be about 20. And everyone in the room was part of history, part of the project for the vaccine,” said Matheson.
Matheson said they got all the insights from the second the vaccine started to be developed nine months ago.
That includes production, trials, distribution, partners, all the logistics and transportation.
“So a couple of things. One the vaccine is safe, they didn’t have to go reinvent the wheel on this. We’ve been dealing with coronavirus for a long time, so they went and got coronavirus out of the lab, out of the shelves and developed it specifically for COVID-19. Went through stage 3 trials with about 17,000 volunteers for Moderna and about 40,000 volunteers for Pfizer,” said Matheson.
Matheson said first responders and assisted living facilities will be first in line in every state.
The plans for distribution include 20 million vaccines distributed in December, 30 million in January and 50 million in February.
The general public will have access to the vaccines in about March.
And locally, Matheson said South Georgia Medical Center will be the first to receive it. They’re asking for 10,000 doses.
