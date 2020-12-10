Dougherty Co. to honor nearly 100 employees for years of service

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Dougherty County Board of Commissioners, administration and human service will hold a service award program to honor nearly 100 county employees for their years of service.
It will be at 11 a.m. at the Government Center Plaza. County officials said because of social distancing, the event will be open to only employees and select staff.
The event will be broadcasted live to the community on the Dougherty County Government’s Facebook page.
The county is honoring 25 employees with five years of service, nine with 10 years, 13 with 15 years, 10 with 20 years, 17 with 25 years, six with 30 years, five with 35 years, and one employee with 45 years of service. Additionally, 15 employees will be recognized as retirees.
“Our employees are our greatest asset in Dougherty County,” Michael McCoy, county administrator, said. “We are pleased to honor almost 100 employees this year and look forward to holding this event for these employees each year who have demonstrated superior dedication to the citizens of Dougherty County.”
This week, Dougherty County Human Resources held an employee appreciation week with the theme of “Spirit Week” to celebrate all employees which were held virtually for the safety of social distancing.
Also, several employees won various items and gift certificates for taking part in the different contests throughout the week.
