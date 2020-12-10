Crisp County ready to even the score Friday night in the quarterfinals

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday night, the night before the quarterfinals.
12 southwest Georgia teams will take the gridiron Friday night in pursuit of the state title game.
In what may be the biggest rematch of the season the Crisp County Cougars will meet the team that put a sour end to their historic run in 2019.
Cedar Grove, the team they lost to in the title game last season 21-14, will come to The Den en route to clinching their third state title.
But of course, the Cougars have other plans in store for the Saints.
In the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Cougars have outscored their opponents 71-0.
Friday night could prove to be an emotional one.
If they’re going to make it back to the finals in consecutive years for the first time in program history, Coach Brad Harber said they need to stay focused.
”Now we get the opportunity to right that wrong and not only that, we’ll get one more time to play in The Cougar Den and this will be the last time the senior get to play in The Cougar Den. Have great emotion while playing but don’t be emotional about this game to where it gets us penalties or where we could execute at a high level. I want them to have great energy and focus on the game, but I don’t want them to be emotional about the game,” said Harber.
The Cougars and Saints square off Friday night at 7:30 p.m...
