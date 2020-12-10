Crisp Academy Wildcat signs National Letter of Intent with Georgia Southwestern

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A Crisp Academy Wildcat saw her dreams come true Thursday afternoon.
Allie Brown will continue her cross country career with Georgia Southwestern.
The four-year varsity runner made her mark on courses all across south Georgia.
Brown, a four-time region champion clocked her best 5k time at 19:45 and tells me she’s ready to improve on that next fall.
”I’ve been looking forward to this since the 5th grade. I’m grateful more than anything to be going to college, just in general, and to be able to run there. It’s just more than what I could ask for. They feel like my family, I know they care about me and how well I do,” said Brown.
She told us she can’t wait to be a Hurricane.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.