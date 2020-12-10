Brooks County Trojans return to quarterfinals for second straight year

”They’ve got a lot of speed, the quarterback has a big arm, shifty running back and those kinds of things there makes it tough man so you have to be prepared for it, uh we’ve had a couple of teams that we’ve played that had some big-play receivers and a quarterback and we’ve had a little trouble, so we have to make sure as we progress we can handle those kinds of teams also. I think our special teams are better than theirs, uh we work a lot on them and I think our special teams can put us ahead of this team and get this game where we want it to be, on our side early,” said Freeman.