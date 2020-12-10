Brooks County Trojans return to quarterfinals for second straight year

QUITMAN, Ga. (WALB) - 12 Southwest Georgia teams are still vying for a spot in Atlanta for the state championship.
This week, all but two of those teams will be on the road for the quarterfinals.
Brooks County, one of the lucky ones, will get to host this Friday night.
Spirits are high in Quitman as the Trojans are playing in a quarterfinal for the second straight year.
Despite the move from AA to Single-A Public, the Trojans have continued to show that they’re still one of the best programs in the state.
On Friday night, Brooks will welcome in Washington-Wilkes, a team they’ve seen twice before, the latest, in 2014.
A win means back-to-back trips to the state semis and Brooks knows they’ll be put to the test Friday night.
”They’ve got a lot of speed, the quarterback has a big arm, shifty running back and those kinds of things there makes it tough man so you have to be prepared for it, uh we’ve had a couple of teams that we’ve played that had some big-play receivers and a quarterback and we’ve had a little trouble, so we have to make sure as we progress we can handle those kinds of teams also. I think our special teams are better than theirs, uh we work a lot on them and I think our special teams can put us ahead of this team and get this game where we want it to be, on our side early,” said Freeman.
Another advantage this squad has is their late teammate Cenquaz Perry, who was killed earlier this year.
A team ready to win one more for Perry come Friday night.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m...
