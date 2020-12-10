Americus American Legion donates Christmas toys to families in need

Good News: Americus American Legion donates Christmas toys to families in need
By Emileigh Forrester | December 10, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 9:26 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - This month, a group of veterans in Americus is continuing the generosity of several of their fellow vets who have passed away.

American Legion Post 558 has been doing the “Christmas Joy” project for nearly 40 years.

Each Christmas, the members buy new toys and collect used toys to give to kids in need. Two of the founders of the project passed away in recent years, including Arthur Cooper and Willie Yarbrough.

Jayne Yarbrough wanted to continue the project this year in honor of her father, Willie Yarbrough, who died from COVID-19.
Yarbrough’s family said that he died of COVID-19 earlier this year. His daughter, Jayne Yarbrough, said she wanted to continue her dad’s legacy with this project, and she’s thankful the American Legion post agreed.

“I don’t want his dream to just go away. I just wanted to keep it going,” she explained. “If I had to do one or two families myself, I would have done that, but they decided to back my decision.”

The "Christmas Joy" project will serve around 20 families this year.
The post gets a list of families in need from the Division of Family and Children Services each year.

