Albany leaders consider gating areas to prevent illegal dumpsites

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders are developing a plan of action to combat illegal dumping.
This comes after one of the largest illegal dumpsites they’ve seen recently was cleaned up.
“We’re gonna put a gate up,” said Judy Bowles, the executive director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
This is how Albany leaders are hoping to end illegal dumping at one of the largest sites they’ve ever seen.
Finally, the site has been cleaned up.
Bowles said the owner was nice to work with and that a private company, that the property owner paid for, cleaned it all up, but it took several days to get it all done.
Officials hope the gate will prevent any more dumping on the property.
“Which will hopefully stop people from coming back in here so that it won’t happen again,” said Bowles.
What’s really puzzling Bowles and Commissioner Jon Howard is why people just don’t take their items to the landfill.
“So, it’s hard to understand why people do this,” Bowles told WALB News 10.
Before the illegal dumpsite was cleaned up, Howard and Bowles believed a homeless person had made a home from the debris. However, they said they never saw anyone live there or even a homeless person around the site.
Now they’re counting on the public to get answers into how this site got so big.
“Someone probably saw some trucks going in and out. So, I always say, see something say something,” said Howard.
“Government can’t be everywhere and see everything and we need our citizens to be our eyes and ears,” said Bowles.
At the beginning of the new year, they are hoping to work more with city employees and have them document when and where they see an illegal dumpsite. Also, gating up more dead-end roads, cul-de-sacs and working with other property owners to do the same. So less illegal dumps will pop up near Albany streets.
Dougherty County officials said if you see what you think is illegal dumping, don’t take any action yourself, try to get a tag number and call 311.
