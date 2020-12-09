Update: Arlington, EPD officials talk more on wastewater issue

“There are some spills where you’ve got pipes burst, and it’s a very obvious thing. And they are supposed to report to us immediately when they have a sewage spill. So, for the more obvious ones, we do get a much timelier notification. But for this one, they didn’t catch the math part of it. They did report like they are supposed to, my staff did review the document like she does every month, and then we did immediately notify them that they had a spill,” said Myler.