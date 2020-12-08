Valdosta mourns death of Municipal Court Judge Vernita Bender

“Judge Bender leaves behind a legacy of outstanding leadership, public service, and memories that we will always cherish. She was a friend and mentor for City employees, as well as many Valdosta residents,” said City Manager Mark Barber. “Judge Bender had a huge heart for the community’s young people and was always a positive example in both her professional and personal life. Judge Bender loved her community and that was reflected in her work. Words are never enough in moments like this, but we want the Bender family to know that we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”