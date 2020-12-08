Tifton textile company announces major expansion

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - American Textile Company is planning a more than 105,000 square foot expansion to its manufacturing and distribution center in Tift County.
American Textile manufactures and distributes premier bedding products to a variety of retailers, from big box stores to internet retailers, said Eve Copeland-Brechbiel, the communications manager for the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce.
“Anyone who sells bedding is our customer,” said Patrick Seiffert, senior vice president of marketing for American Textile Company. “Consistent, strong growth over the last decade is driving growth in the Tifton manufacturing and distribution facility.”
This is the third significant investment in Tift County by the company in the last six years, according to Seiffert.
Construction on the project was approved by the Tift County Development Authority (TCDA) and is expected to begin soon, Senior Vice President of Operations Keith Brown said.
Brown said this addition will bring the total amount of square footage American Textile has in Tift County to more than 500,000 square feet.
Construction is expected to be completed in July 2021, and the expansion is slated to be fully operational by the following August.
Seiffert said that the expansion will lead to additional jobs as the company looks to grow its pillow line.
“Working with the TCDA and the local government is very attractive,” Seiffert said. “They make doing business easy, and Tifton is a great place to grow our company.”
“We are proud to collaborate with American Textile Company as they continue to grow and expand in Tift County,” said Brian Marlowe, president and CEO of the Tifton-Tift County Chamber of Commerce and Tift County Development Authority. “We value their commitment to our community over the last 10 years and are grateful for their partnership.”
Currently, American Textile employs more than 400 people in Tifton, including temporary workers, according to company officials.
The company has grown significantly from the 30-person team they started with, Seiffert pointed out, and the company expects that growth to continue.
Seiffert said that they are seeing their digital sales growing very rapidly, which is driving the need for additional space so they can better meet rising demand and better service their customers. Part of that demand, company officials said, is because of people being more aware of how critical an excellent night’s sleep is to overall wellness.
“We talk a lot about a renewed interest in sleep and wellness,” Seiffert said. “We believe that renewed or growing interest is leading to growth in our products.”
Seiffert said they have done surveys and found that 89 percent of those surveyed report getting sub-optimal sleep throughout the night.
American Textile offers products that offer solutions to sleep problems, such as temperature control, allergies, and even stress and anxiety.
Seiffert said AllerEase, which is a line of protective coverings for pillows and mattresses that help allergy sufferers sleep better by keeping allergens out of their bedding. He also highlighted the Tranquility weighted blanket, which he said has some of the highest customer reviews in the weighted blanket category.
Weighted blankets have been around for years, but Seiffert said that internet searches from those looking to purchase them have increased by double digits in recent months.
“The pandemic and everything around it has caused enormous stress and anxiety for people,” he said. “This is a safe, effective, non-chemical way to relax and get better sleep.”
