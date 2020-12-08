Thomasville gets positive response on streetscape project

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville said they’ve got positive responses from the community about the Remington Avenue Streetscape Plan.
On Tuesday, the city held its planning committee meeting to give an update on that project.
Since June 2019, the city has been working on a plan to update Remington Avenue.
They’ve held a series of public activities for community input throughout the process.
The latest event was an open house in November, which included a visual of what they may see change in just a couple of years.
“People were very pleased with what they saw. They’re excited to see this project move forward, and now, we’re just working with the engineering firm to finalize the concepts, and then bring the final detailed drawings and costs to city council sometime early in 2021,” City Planner Kenny Thompson said.
Around 30 to 40 people came to the open house last month.
Construction is set to begin in summer 2021.
