Opelika man arrested, charged with rape, sodomy, sexual torture

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested last week and is charged with multiple sex crimes.
Deangelo Willis, 45, was arrested Dec. 1 and is charged with the following:
- First-degree rape
- Two counts of first-degree sodomy
- Two counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- Sexual torture
Willis was arrested at his residence after a search warrant was executed by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says evidence related to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old female was discovered.
Willis is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $300,000 bond.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sherrif’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.