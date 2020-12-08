Letter: Coffee Co. cannot certify results from second statewide recount

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State has recertified the election results, but Coffee County Board of Elections officials sent out a letter last week saying they could not certify its results following a second recount.
In the letter, election officials said they could not certify the electronic recount numbers given its “inability to repeatably duplicate creditable election results.”
“Any system, financial, voting, or otherwise, that is not repeatable nor dependable should not be used,” officials wrote in the letter. “To demand certification of patently inaccurate results neither serves the objective of the electoral system nor satisfies the legal obligation to certify the electronic recount.”
Along with the letter, Coffee County elections officials also sent Raffenserger’s office a document that “illuminates that the electronic recount lacks credibility.” Election officials also said that no election board has the ability to “reconcile the anomalies” that are shown in that document.
“Accordingly, the Coffee County Board of Elections and Registration have voted to certify the votes cast in the Election Night report,” the letter states. “The Election Night numbers are reflected in the official certification of results submitted by our office.”
