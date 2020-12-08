Lee Co. upperclassmen to go virtual for rest of week

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County high schoolers will do virtual learning following an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Lee County School System.
Tenth through 12th graders at Lee County High School will do virtual learning for the remainder of the current week.
“The Lee County School System continues to see an increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members,” the school system said in a release. “While the number of cases is spread throughout the district, there is a larger increase in the number of cases at Lee County High School. More cases mean a heightened probability of continued increases, so steps have to be taken to try to mitigate the spread.”
The district said school leaders will “continue to monitor the situation and will take further action as needed.”
