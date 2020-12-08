UPDATE: Albany armed robbery suspect in custody

Suspect is in custody after crashing his vehicle at Philema Road and Jefferson Street. Currently, all direction of traffic is blocked off until further notice. Armed Robbery: A white male robbed the Dollar General at 1508 North Jefferson Street around 8:57 a.m. Afterwards, he fled the scene driving an older model black Mustang. No injuries reported. A lookout for a white male about 5′ 7″ with a slender build, wearing a camouflage jacket and khaki pants, in his mid 30′s was given out. Lee County Deputies were also notified. They spotted the vehicle at Highway 19 and Forrester. Deputies pursued the suspect to Old Leesburg Road back towards Albany and onto Jefferson Street. The suspect crashed at Philema and Jefferson Street. The wreck is being worked by GSP. Charges are pending.