Ivy Green’s historic museum computer system hacked

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - The computer system at Ivy Green, Helen Keller’s birthplace and museum, was hacked over the weekend, according to Executive Director Sue Pilkilton.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, she arrived to work Saturday and received a text from a friend telling her to check her email saying she thought the system had been hacked. Pilkilton said she soon discovered that emails had been sent throughout the Helen Keller Birthplace contact list. She said the cyberattack wiped out all the contacts in that list.
The hackers sent three emails; one asked for help, another asked for Amazon gift cards, and a third asked for “gift cards for my niece.”
Pilkilton said the hackers did not get to any sensitive information, such as financials.
