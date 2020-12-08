GBI issues statement on assisting Sec. of State in election investigations

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released a statement after the agency was requested by the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office to assist with investigations related to the 2020 General Election.
The GBI released the following statement:
“On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) met with officials from the Georgia Secretary of State’s (SOS) Office after receiving a request to assist them with investigations related to the 2020 General Election. The GBI’s role will be to assist in investigating specific cases identified by the SOS’ Office. GBI agents will conduct interviews and investigative acts regarding allegations of fraud as reported to the SOS’ Office.”
To submit a complaint to the Secretary of State’s Election Division, click here.
