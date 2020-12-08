Cause of death of Homerville 18-year-old released

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The cause of death of an 18-year-old at the center of a suspicious death investigation has been determined, according to the Homerville Police Department.
A Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) medical examiner has ruled Omari Zachias-Shaquan Bryant’s death a suicide and that the was no evidence of foul play.
On Dec. 5, Bryant was found dead at Southern Pine Inn. Police had said Bryant’s body was found hanging from an outside rail.
Homerville police said the agency will continue its investigation and are waiting on toxicology reports from the GBI’s Medical Examiner’s Office. Once complete with their investigation, police said they will forward the case file to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and the GBI for review.
