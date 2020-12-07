4 years later: 3 2016 Americus deaths lead back to one domestic violence call

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two best friends who both worked in law enforcement, and a man with a lengthy criminal record, all died in December 2016 after a call to 911 in Americus, when Minguell Kennedy Lembrick refused to leave the apartment of a woman with whom he was staying.
Americus police Officer Nicholas Smarr and his longtime friend, Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith, both died after they were shot by Lembrick, who ran from them as they chased him on foot, attempting to arrest him.
Lembrick fired his pistol in a backward motion as he ran from the apartment complex, near a golf course, and the campus of Georgia Southwestern. In a true story that’s stranger than fiction, his bullets somehow hit both officers, but Smarr’s shots missed Lembrick. Smith did not fire his weapon.
Smith was shot and critically wounded by the culprit, and went down, then Smarr, who was also hit, tried to render aid to his friend and fellow officer, and died in the process.
Lembrick would be found dead two days later, having committed suicide in a nearby apartment, as authorities closed in on him, following a tip about his location.
The shocking case brought law enforcement from other agencies in middle and South Georgia, and news crews from across the state. Coverage and notoriety of the law enforcement funerals did likewise.
