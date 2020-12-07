What’s your favorite Christmas movie?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas is only a few weeks away which means family, gifts, food, and most importantly — Christmas movies.
Watching Christmas movies with family and friends has become a national tradition in many households and everyone has that one movie that is a must-see before the season ends.
From classics to comedies, the WALB News Team has a combination of holiday favorites that may also be on your list.
Assignment Editor Whitney Argenbright, News Producer Jay Douglas and Sports Director Paige Dauer feel the 1946 classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” highlights the true meaning of the season.
Argenbright said the message of the movie could apply to the stress of 2020 because of the main character’s overwhelming journey. He then sees life from a new perspective by finding the gratitude embedded in the meaning we bring each other.
Another newsroom favorite from News Anchor Jim Wallace, Digital Content Manager Jordan Barela and News Producer Destinee Chambliss is the “you’ll shoot your eye out” classic, “A Christmas Story.”
Barela said it’s a tradition to watch the annual all-day marathon of the movie while Chambliss said it reminds her of all the craziness she got into as a kid during Christmas time. She also said close seconds for her were “Home Alone” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
The Jim Carrey version of that classic is a favorite for Today In Georgia Anchor Emileigh Forrester and Sports Reporter Kyle Logan.
Forrester said she loved the message that Christmas is not about gifts. It’s about the spirit of the season, being together with loved ones and giving to those in need.
Some based their favorites on pure childhood memories.
News Anchor Karla Heath-Sands said she remembers watching “Frosty the Snowman” growing up, while Assistant News Director Candace McHan grew up enjoying the 60s rendition of “Randolph the Red-Nose Reindeer.”
Thomasville Bureau Reporter Niah Humphrey said she prefers a heartfelt love story, like her favorite, “The Holiday.”
Unlike others, Executive Digital Producer Krista Monk said she craves a scary Christmas with her favorite 90s holiday film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Even though the classics are some that everyone enjoys every year, several others appreciate modern holiday comedies that make for a funny Christmas.
News Producer Neil Entz said his favorite holiday movie is the one and only “Elf.” He said there is nothing funnier than watching Will Ferrell foolishly tickle veteran actor, James Caan in the name of the holiday spirit.
Digital Content Producer Kim McCullough and News Producer Kelsey Simmons enjoy the upbeat comedy “This Christmas.” Both women agree that along with a good storyline, another reason to watch is for Chris Brown’s melodies and People’s 2018 Sexiest Man Alive, Idris Elba.
And lastly, News Producer Armani Fryer said he watches the hilarious Ice Cube film “Friday After Next” to make his Christmas a little bit funnier.
Whatever your Christmas movie tradition, make sure to spend time and watch it with family and friends this uncommon holiday season.
