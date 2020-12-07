Warming trend for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain moved out early however clouds lingered into the afternoon. Tonight all clear and colder as lows drop into the low 30s. Sunshine returns tomorrow as highs top the low-mid 50s.
Patchy frost and lows 30s Wednesday morning give way to milder low 60s. Staying dry through the week as temperatures rise. Lows go from the low 30s to upper 40s while highs reach the low 70s into the weekend.
It’ll be another brief period of milder readings as yet another cold front swings through over the weekend with showers Saturday and the next plunge of colder air Sunday.
