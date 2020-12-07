WALB, Feeding The Valley team up to address food insecurity in South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It has been a challenging 2020 for many South Georgia families and Feeding the Valley said food drives are needed now more than ever.
That’s why WALB is teaming up with the food bank for our annual Days of Giving Food Drive.
“The surrounding counties in this area are some of the most highly impoverished and have the highest rates of food insecurity for individuals in their population,” said Frank Sheppard, Feeding The Valley Food Bank president and CEO.
This year’s pandemic further set back some families already struggling to put food on the table.
WALB’s Vice President and General Manager Bruce Austin and other station staff will collect food items Tuesday and Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
“We know that there is a greater need out there. We want to make sure we take care of our viewers in South Georgia, especially during the holiday time with this food, but more than anything, year-round. We’re out here to help support them and to support Feeding the Valley who serves our area,” said Austin.
Although the drive will go on despite the pandemic, it won’t go on without COVID-19 precautions.
“We have our safety precautions in mind when it comes to COVID-19. As you pull forward into the parking lot, you don’t even need to get out of your car. One of the volunteers will be glad to get the food out for you. And naturally, we’ll all be wearing our masks and social distancing the entire time,” explained Austin.
“We’re going to do what we normally do as far as once we get it in. Everything is going to be sanitized and inspected. Albany is a community and I see why they say ‘Albany Strong.’ And it really is stronger together because everybody kind of just jumps in there and helps each other out,” said Cheryl Maddox, site manager for Feeding The Valley Albany.
If you’re interested in making a donation, you can see a full list of items that can be donated here.
