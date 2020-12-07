VPD partners with Toys for Tots, Pizza Hut for holiday toy drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) is partnering with Toys for Tots and Pizza Hut to collect toy donations for families in need during the holiday season.
VPD said it is collecting unwrapped toys that can be dropped off in the police department lobby collection box located at 500 North Toombs Street or at any of the Pizza Hut locations in Valdosta or Lake Park during business hours.
Donations can be dropped off 24/7 at the police department. Donations will be collected until Dec. 25.
“We are always trying to build relationships between the Police Department and the Community. This is one way we can give back by partnering with a local organization to help those in need during the holiday season and COVID-19 pandemic,” said Randall Hancock, community policing officer.
