Valdosta City Utilities Department initiates ‘Cap the Cleanout’ program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -If you have any cleanouts on your property, make sure it has a cap on.
Valdosta Utilities Department wants to make sure all cleanouts have a cap. Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager, says sewer cleanouts and their caps play an essential role in the health of the sewer system.
He says they’re an access point to the underground sewers. The caps help prevent rainwater, debris, and even small animals from getting into the sewer system.
“Residents might not know what they are, some of them get run over by lawnmowers. Some people would just go out and take them loose because they’re curious. But typically most of the time is either a sewer issue, the plumber takes it out to stop or undo a blockage that is in your home, people open for relief for their property,” said Fowler.
During rain, an uncapped cleanout could cause stormwater to get into the system.
That can put stress on the wastewater treatment plant and collection system, increasing operating and treatment costs.
Debris can also cause blockages and lead to backups in your home or city sewer lines.
“We encourage all the residents of the City of Valdosta or everywhere, whether it’s a business or residential to check their cleanouts. Make sure they are operating properly. Make sure the cap is on. Make sure it’s not busted or cracked and if it is, just replace it,” said Fowler.
Fowler says it’s against the law to drain the water on a property with the cleanouts.
Maintenance and utility workers often access the system for the regular upkeep of the sewer through the cleanouts.
When not being worked on, they must be sealed.
If you have any questions about your sewer cleanout, you can call the City of Valdosta Utilities Department at (229) 259-3592.
