Two Lady Trojans from Lee County Sign National Letters of Intent

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two Lady Trojans from Lee County are furthering their softball careers.
In front of home plate, they both inked the dotted line and watched their dreams come true.
Julianna Franklin and Rebekah Cooper are playing at the next level.
Franklin will pitch for ABAC and Cooper is headed north to play for Gordon State.
Franklin finished her high school career pitching 243 innings and recorded 180 strikeouts and as Coach Dwayne Suggs puts it, she was clutch at the plate in 2020, too.
Cooper, a 4-year starter and 4-time All-region shortstop, will leave Lee County making a little history.
Setting the record for hits with 150.
She also had 13 homeruns and 87 RBI’s.
Of course, the two star Trojans are eager and ready to join their new team.
Franklins said, ”I’m so excited, I’ve been playing since I was seven years old and this was obviously my ultimate goal and I’m just so glad I made it here with the help of my parents, coaches, and teammates who guided me here. Coach Martinez is just an awesome coach and she pitched at Univerisity of Arizona and she was an awesome pitcher and I’m a pitcher. So, having that mentorship for the next two years will be awesome for me.”
Cooper added, “It’s incredibly special for me, knowing I played on this field for four years and she, Coach Harderman, be here for me, is really exciting for me. I’m glad I got this opportunity to play at Gordon State and I’m super excited to get down there in the fall and have a great time there.”
