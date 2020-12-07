Teen injured in late Monday Albany shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A teenager was shot late Monday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
The 17-year-old was shot in the upper part of his body, police said. Police said the victim was conscious and breathing when the call came in shortly after 5:30 p.m.
It happened in the 1900 block of Flintlock Drive. APD has been dispatched there in reference to the shooting.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.