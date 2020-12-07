Team of the Week: Westwood Schools

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Westwood Wildcats are state champions!
For the first time since 2011, the Cats are adding to their trophy case.
With a 40-8 victory, the Wildcats are our Team of the Week.
In the state title game, it was a rematch with Monsignor Donovan who they lost to earlier in the season by a score of 26-19.
But it was the Wildcats night.
Quarterback DJ Palmer was lights out.
The junior passed for 177 yards and rushed for 192 yards and accounted for five touchdowns.
On defense, Mason Collins and Fletcher Sheffield combined for 25 tackles, 16 of those were for no gain or a loss.
Caden Godwin secured his 12th interception on the year, tying a Westwood single-season record.
In the program’s inaugural GISA 8-Man season, Head Coach Earl Ford said it’s a testament to the hard work the team and staff put in throughout the year.
”To see the guys who have not been a part of anything like that, for them to be able to achieve that and celebrate that it was very exciting. Winning seasons kind of help progress to the next year and the excitement that our guys are feeling now will help them through January, February, and the spring. So, for our returning players I think it’s a motivator, a motivating factor,” said Ford.
The 2020 GISA 8-Man State Championships finished the year 10-2.
